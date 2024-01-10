(Video) The insane thing Conor Bradley did in second-half vs Fulham can’t be ignored

Most young players won’t have such a formidable showreel just from one sole appearance in the Carabao Cup.

That is, of course, unless you’re Liverpool’s 20-year-old young fullback, Conor Bradley.

The Northern Irishman was a force to behold during the Reds’ 2-1 win over Fulham in the cup, proving both defensively astute and creative when necessary.

One curved pass to Darwin Nunez in the late stages of the game, quite frankly, deserved to end up in the back of the net.

What a save it is from Bernd Leno to deny the Uruguayan international, by the way!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @766ers: