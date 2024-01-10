‘All the noises…’ – Liverpool journalist drops claim on likelihood of January signings at Anfield

One prominent Liverpool-focused journalist has shared a telling claim as to the probability of the Anfield club adding to Jurgen Klopp’s squad during the January transfer window.

Incoming activity has been conspicuous by its absence with a third of the month gone, even though the Reds are currently trying to persevere through an extensive injury list which includes no fewer than four defenders.

Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, The Athletic’s James Pearce has said that Jarell Quansah’s rapid ascent has reduced the ‘sense of urgency’ around prospective additions in the current market, with the mood from inside the club indicating that there certainly won’t be an imminent shopping spree.

The reporter outlined: “Liverpool-wise, it’s very quiet. All the noises coming at the club are that Klopp is happy with what he’s got.

“Of course they need to bolster at centre-half because of what they’ve got, but there’s no sense of urgency because of the development of Quansah to such a level where he’s fully trusted and an established member of the first-team squad.”

On the one hand, you can understand why Klopp and Liverpool mightn’t want to panic-buy in January. The Reds currently lead the Premier League and can still win four trophies this season, while the hierarchy might also be conscious of having a budget-squeezing, top-heavy squad if new signings are made and the injury list clears.

Under FSG’s stewardship, LFC have tended to be relatively frugal in the transfer market compared to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, although those two clubs’ fortunes of late show that vast spending doesn’t automatically translate to success on the pitch.

However, with no fewer than nine senior players currently unavailable, Liverpool are currently running the risk of being dangerously threadbare for the second half of the season, particularly now that Manchester City have Kevin De Bruyne back from injury and usually hit the turbo at this stage of the campaign.

We saw in 2020/21 how a spate of injuries, particularly in defence, was a significant contributing factor in a prolonged slump from which the Reds just about managed to salvage Champions League football for the following term.

We definitely shouldn’t expect Anfield to be a hive of activity during the winter transfer window, although LFC have a habit of pulling a rabbit from the hat with left-field signings, as illustrated by the rapid-fire acquisitions of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo over the past couple of years.

There could well be another deal completed with relative suddenness this month, so never say never!

