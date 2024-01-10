Liverpool eyeing move for £35m Trent alternative with 17 G/A already this season – report

Less than 24 hours after news emerged of a knee injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have been linked with a prospective right-back addition.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are among numerous clubs ‘monitoring the situation of’ Jeremie Frimpong, with Bayer Leverkusen ‘aware of’ the growing interest in their player.

The 23-year-old could become available later this year due to a release clause thought to be worth £35m, with his current deal at the Bundesliga leaders running to 2028.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool’s interest in Frimpong hasn’t emerged out of the blue in the wake of Trent’s injury, but is instead viewed through the long-term prism of moving the latter into a midfield position for good, rather than the hybrid role he’s been playing over the last few months.

Indeed, the Reds were also linked with the Dutchman in November, when Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that the 23-year-old had been ‘very keen’ on an exit from Leverkusen this year.

He’s played chiefly as a wing-back rather than a more conservative full-back in Xabi Alonso’s side this season, and he’s doing so to devastating effect, with a hugely impressive tally of seven goals and 10 assists in the first half of the campaign (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool may be patient for this month and wait to see how Conor Bradley fares in Jurgen Klopp’s side before deciding with whether or not to pursue a new right-back like Frimpong.

The Northern Ireland defender will hope to emulate the likes of Trent and Jarell Quansah in making the most of being thrust into the first team by becoming a regular at Anfield.

His fortunes during the vice-captain’s time out injured could go a long way to determining whether or not the Reds push for a new signing in that position over the coming weeks and months.

