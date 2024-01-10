Klopp can’t believe how much ‘super, super’ LFC player has improved; ran the show vs Fulham

If you thought Jurgen Klopp would stop with just Conor Bradley – think again!

The German tactician was on hand to laud the efforts of Scouse midfielder Curtis Jones after another outstanding display in the middle of the park against Fulham.

“Curtis [Jones] is super, super, super important to us and he knows that. Coincidentally I heard his interview and the only thing to break through was ‘I need more game time’. *laughs* I love that! So sorry Curtis that I didn’t give you more game time earlier,” the 56-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“He has made big steps. He looked like the fittest player on the whole pitch. He got a knock, I think a dead leg, he went down, but then a second later he turned around and scored.

“A good footballer, very, very good – he always was… but using these skills, he is now for me, for him for everybody thank god, doing it consistently. That is really cool. He made big steps in defensive things, which gives him a better feeling for the game. Then all of a sudden he can show his quality more.”

The Merseysiders still have it all to play for in two weeks’ time, having secured only a slender 2-1 lead to defend at Craven Cottage in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

READ MORE: Klopp knows what he has in ‘exceptional’ LFC gem who could save Reds millions

READ MORE: Wow: Unstoppable Liverpool man completely changed Fulham game in 30 minutes

What a footballer Jones has turned into

It’s almost alarming how quickly Jones has turned into an absolute lynchpin of the side at only 22 years of age.

The 74-touch footballer was the beating heart behind this latest Liverpool win, misplacing only one of 48 passes made at L4, according to stats recorded by Sofascore.

How many footballers are this reliable on the ball? This unfazed by occasion?

There may have once been doubts over the kind of player Jones would turn out to be, but no longer.

We’ve an absolute baller, as they say, on our hands.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider