Klopp knows what he has in ‘exceptional’ LFC gem who could save Reds millions

It’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp is not sleeping on Conor Bradley’s talent after Liverpool’s comeback victory over Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

The Northern Irish star played a big part in the Reds’ resurgence, more than staking a claim to be named the Reds’ man of the match at Anfield.

“Exceptional, what a boy, what fantastic character and the potential. He is in the right team, everyone loves him and respects him and wants him to succeed,” the 56-year-old was quoted as telling reporters (via the BBC).

The 20-year-old came achingly close to registering an assist for all his efforts on the night, though was to be denied after Bernd Leno pulled out a world-class stop to deny Darwin Nunez at close-range.

READ MORE: Wow: Unstoppable Liverpool man completely changed Fulham game in 30 minutes

READ MORE: Forget Nunez: 87-touch Liverpool monster will have shocked everyone with masterful Fulham display

Solutions within the squad

Come on, let’s hear it.

Klopp is owed a fair share of the praise that’s going around at full-time after handing a start to the 20-year-old right-back in the Carabao Cup.

A game of significance it has to be said, with the final only just around the corner, provided we can hold our nerve at Craven Cottage in two weeks’ time.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach may very well have to rely on the Academy graduate once again in London.

Though, we think we’ve seen enough already to suggest his faith is very well-placed.

Keep up with this level of upward momentum and Bradley could very well end up saving Liverpool millions of pounds when it comes to shoring up the right-back role.

We wanted cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold. It looks like we’ve potentially got it.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider