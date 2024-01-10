Klopp sends must-read message to Liverpool fans ahead of Anfield semi-final

It’s not often that you get to witness a semi-final at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp has sent a message to all supporters ahead of the match.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), the boss said: ‘Anything that you can do to give the players an extra push would be really welcome.

‘After this game we can all have a little rest from football and then come back all the better for it, but first let us see what we can do between us once more.’

To have the prospect of 10 full days without a game ahead of us, it’s the perfect opportunity for players and fans to give everything against Fulham.

Given the injury concerns we are currently dealing with too, we really need the opportunity to rest and recuperate before action resumes against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Lets’ hope that the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas and Trent Alexander-Arnold can use this time to get back closer to full fitness and we’ll be nearing a Mo Salah and Wataru Endo return from international duty too.

There are several long-term injury concerns at present and some will not return in time for us to use them in the upcoming games but we’ve seen that our current options are more than up to the job at the moment.

A statement victory against Marco Silva’s side could present us with a chance to put one foot in a Wembley final and let’s hope we can go all the way in the Carabao Cup.

Nothing will be taken for granted though, meaning everyone inside the stadium needs to be on top form.

