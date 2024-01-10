(Video) What Klopp was spotted doing on LFC bench at one point during Fulham game

If we can all take a moment to extract ourselves from the Conor Bradley highlights, we’d love to take a moment to discuss what on earth happened during one point in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

The cameras panned over to the Reds bench in the second-half, picking up an earnest Jurgen Klopp deep in conversation with prospect Owen Beck.

The former Kilmarnock loan star didn’t make it onto the pitch this time around, but it looks like our German tactician still wanted to make sure it was a learning experience for the 21-year-old fullback.

