(Video) Referee fooled: Liverpool fans won’t believe what Van Dijk just got booked for

Andreas Pereira made to sure to milk contact with Virgil van Dijk and get the Dutchman booked in the first-half of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with Fulham.

The visitors surprised Jurgen Klopp’s men by taking the lead via former Chelsea wide man Willian following a rare error from our No.4.

David Coote, sadly, (though not entirely unpredictably) was fooled by the 28-year-old’s playacting and the skipper went into the book for his troubles.

Refereeing at the standards we’ve come to expect!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

