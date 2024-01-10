Wow: Unstoppable Liverpool man completely changed Fulham game in 30 minutes

Darwin Nunez has his critics this season, though it’s becoming increasingly clear that concerns are focused purely on his goal output.

That might seem a silly statement to make given that, in the minds of many, a striker’s raison d’etre is that: to score goals.

Any playing close attention to his 34-minute cameo against Fulham, however, will rightly argue the case for keeping the faith in our Uruguayan chance magnet.

What do the stats say?

Sofascore have the former Penarol hitman down as having registered three shots on target (including one big chance created by Conor Bradley).

There were also four ground duels won (out of a possible five) in addition to the two assists Nunez recorded to help Liverpool turn things around against Marco Silva’s outfit.

The 24-year-old may not always get on the scoresheet, but we’ll be damned if we’re not defending our man to the hilt after yet another impactful display.

18 goal contributions in 29 games – at a rate of one every 90.72 minutes – by the way, for those not keeping track.

