Liverpool journalist: Reds ‘in talks’ to add 20y/o to Jurgen Klopp’s squad in January

Liverpool have reportedly entered negotiations to add a young defender to Jurgen Klopp’s squad this month.

Following the loan recalls of Fabio Carvalho (who’s since secured a temporary move to Hull), Rhys Williams, Owen Beck and James Balagizi, the Reds could be set to go down that route yet again during the January transfer window.

On Wednesday afternoon, LFC-focused journalist David Lynch posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Liverpool in talks with Preston North End over prematurely ending Calvin Ramsay’s loan spell. Has played just two games this season due to injury.”

It comes as no surprise whatsoever that Liverpool are actively seeking to recall Ramsay from loan, particularly with the 20-year-old getting so little game-time at Preston, even allowing for injuries and illness ravaging his season.

Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe has been amenable to the possibility of the Reds calling the youngster back to Anfield, admitting that he has no plans to depose Brad Potts from the right-hand side of his defence any time soon (Lancashire Post).

This news comes just 24 hours after it was confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been struck down by a knee injury which’ll sideline him for at least the remainder of January, which in turn is set to hand Conor Bradley an opportunity to accrue a series of starts for Klopp’s team.

Even if Ramsay won’t go straight into Liverpool’s starting line-up, at least having him in the building should make Kopites sleep easier at night knowing that there’s still some depth at right-back despite the vice-captain’s enforced absence and Joe Gomez being forced to deputise on the other flank.

Nobody would benefit from the Scottish youngster continuing to play second fiddle at Deepdale, so the negotiations regarding his planned recall should hopefully go quite smoothly.

