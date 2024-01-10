(Video) Micah Richards names Liverpool’s biggest flaw that could cost them the title

Liverpool are currently sat top of the Premier League, bypassing a round in Europe after finishing top, through to the next round of the FA Cup and ready for a Carabao Cup semi-final but Micah Richards has spotted an issue.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the former defender said: “I would never rule Liverpool out, I think I said a couple of weeks ago, I think they’re the ones to challenge Man City for the league.

READ MORE: (Video) Alan Shearer looking out for Liverpool youngster; watched him since his academy days

“But, I just think they’re still giving up a lot of opportunities.

“If you look at the game against Arsenal, they should have scored at least two in that first half, if you’re being honest.

“I think the difference between Arsenal and Man City, is Man City will punish you.”

READ MORE: (Video) Shearer hails the role of Klopp’s two ‘superb’ substitutions against Arsenal

It’s true that Arsenal did have a lot of chances against us at the Emirates but seeing as Alisson Becker didn’t really have a save to make (other than a Ben White effort that was fired at him), we certainly dealt with the danger well.

It’s easy to say another team will take chances but seeing as we also drew with Manchester City away and that we’ve got so many injuries in our back four at the moment – we’re not really showing many signs of major issues at the back.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Liverpool (from 30:58) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman