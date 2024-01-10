‘Just signed his contract’: Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool deal ‘has been sealed’ in morning update

Fabio Carvalho’s loan switch to Hull City has been officially confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) this morning.

Reliable transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the update in question on his personal X account, with the attacking midfielder having just put pen to paper on a loan deal.

🟠⚫️ Fábio Carvalho has just signed his contract as new Hull City player as loan deal from Liverpool has been sealed. All done, Carvalho set to play on Friday his first game as Hull City new signing. pic.twitter.com/G14Q4qXwmL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2024

The former Fulham Academy graduate joins fellow Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton with the Tigers for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hopefully a more positive spell

Interest was most certainly heavy as far as our 21-year-old was concerned, with fellow Championship outfit Southampton also said to have been keen on his signature.

With game time coming in extremely short supply in Germany, however, we’re hopeful that the MKM Stadium can prove as fruitful for Carvalho as it has so far for our young holding midfielder.

There’s definitely a player of some substance in the Portuguese star, he just needs a show of faith at such an important stage in his development.

