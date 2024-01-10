(Video) David Seaman says Liverpool can ‘quite easily’ cope with current absences

Liverpool fans will be very aware of how sizable our current injury list is but David Seaman doesn’t think we’ll have any issues filling the void of one player.

Speaking on Seaman Says, the former goalkeeper discussed the impact losing Mo Salah to AFCON will make: “When you look at that forward line, you think ‘yeah, they’re going to cope with it quite easily’.

“Because, yeah, Jota on the bench, he comes on and makes the impact that he does. It’s frightening but that’s the standard of the squad that they’ve got.

“Their best player goes out, he’s going to be missing for a few weeks and they’ve still got fantastic players coming in and that’s where their strength is, you know, their strength is on their bench.”

It’s great that Jurgen Klopp has so much strength in depth when it comes to the attacking areas of our team and we should be able to plug the hole left by our Egyptian King.

This is being challenged in other areas of the squad though, as every game seems to lead to a damning injury update but let’s hope this is something that can hopefully improve once the winter break has ended.

You can watch and listen to Seaman’s comments (from 8:29) via Seaman Says on YouTube:

