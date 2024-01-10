(Video) Alan Shearer looking out for Liverpool youngster; watched him since his academy days

Liverpool have a host of great players but given the injury problems we’re currently dealing with, we’re having to dip into our academy to help fill some gaps and Alan Shearer has been watching one player in particular.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 53-year-old discussed Bobby Clark: “He started off at the Newcastle Academy and then went to Liverpool, maybe, what 18 months a couple of years ago, something like that.

“I was aware of him, yeah. When I saw his name on the on the bench [against Arsenal] there was going to be a chance that he that he could get on. He’s far better looking than his dad!”

Having played with the youngster’s Dad, Lee Clark, at Newcastle – then it seems that the Geordie has a long-lasting knowledge that our midfielder has shown talent.

With more cup games on the horizon, the 18-year-old will be hoping for further first-team opportunities and that even more people will have him on their radars.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Clark (from 30:20) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

