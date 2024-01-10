(Video) Neil Warnock thinks Liverpool goalkeeper ‘should have been sent off’

Neil Warnock is enjoying what seems to be his 14th retirement from football and he’s been reflecting on some of the biggest games of his career, including one against Liverpool.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the 75-year-old said: “We were a bit unlucky at Liverpool once again, goalie comes out and hand-balls it, we were through, should have been sent off.

“Kirkland, I think it was then, he should have gone, should have been sent off. Alan Wiley [was the referee], you don’t get decisions like that”.

The incident the former Sheffield United manager seems to be talking about is the League Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield, in January 2003.

The Guardian (via LFC History) reported the incident by stating: ’88 mins: Wayne Allison and Chris Kirkland go for a high ball on the edge of the Liverpool box. Although he was clearly obstructed, a free is given against the Liverpool ‘keeper and to add insult to injury, he gets booked for handling outside the penalty area. Sheffield United have a free right on the edge of the penalty area. Tommy Mooney buries it into the wall and it’s almost deflected in off Stephane Henchoz.’

It’s fair to say that the experienced coach has a slightly different memory but that shouldn’t surprise too many people!

You can watch Warnock’s comments (from 17:48) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

