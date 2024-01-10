What does 2024 have in store for Liverpool Football Club?

After a massively underwhelming 2022/23 campaign, Liverpool fans could have been forgiven for worrying about what this season had in store for them.

However, a comprehensive midfield overhaul last summer has helped the Reds re-establish themselves in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have endured a topsy-turvy year, but they are on course for an enthralling 2024 that could see them clinch a second league title in five seasons.

But for a contentious 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur back in September, the German’s side would have an unbeaten record in the Premier League.

They remain the only outfit with a solitary defeat in the English top flight, boasting the joint-best defensive record in the division alongside Arsenal with 15 goals conceded.

With Liverpool still competing in all four tournaments available, 2024 could be a special year. We take a closer look at what could be on the agenda.

Andre could be the difference-maker

Jorg Schmadtke’s interim role as Liverpool’s sporting director saw the arrival of midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

The rebuild has laid the foundations for a title challenge but the job is not done yet, particularly with Liverpool still missing a top-class defensive midfielder.

Klopp will be satisfied with the array of talents he now has at his disposal, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold transitioning to a more central role.

Endo has endured a shaky start to life in Anfield, at times struggling to adapt to the pace of the Premier League, but he has slowly grown into the role.

If Schmadtke can deliver another marquee defensive midfield signing before calling time on his short stint at Anfield, the title could be Liverpool’s to lose.

Fluminense defensive midfielder Andre is the main name that has been floated, though links have gone somewhat quiet since Jacque Talbot’s report for Football Transfers. While he doesn’t necessarily classify as a marquee acquisition, he could be the final piece to Klopp’s jigsaw.

READ MORE: ‘Anticipated to be done in coming days’: David Ornstein confirms impending Liverpool move

READ MORE: Dominic King says ‘absolutely majestic’ Liverpool player ran the show last night after Klopp tweak

Silverware a distinct possibility for Liverpool

Liverpool’s incredible form during the first half of the season opens up a wide array of betting opportunities for punters looking to take advantage of the resurgence from Klopp’s side.

Manchester City remain the favourites to seal another historic Premier League triumph, but their recent stutter leaves Liverpool’s 3.75 odds of success looking a tantalising option for bettors.

Their participation in the Europa League makes them surefire candidates for the title, considering they are head and shoulders above other competitors in the tournament.

Rated at 3.25 odds to lift the trophy, it would come as a major surprise if Liverpool fumbled their chance to win major European silverware.

Liverpool are also favourites to win the Carabao Cup after sweeping past West Ham United to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

They are scheduled to face Fulham, with the winners of that two-legged tie playing either Chelsea or Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool also have the FA Cup in their sights, with online bookmakers rate them as 13.00 shots to lift the prestigious trophy for the ninth time.

Move for Ferguson may be on the cards

The unpredictable nature of the Premier League makes it extremely difficult to forecast which side claims the ultimate prize, but Liverpool are firmly in the mix.

Whether or not they realise their ambitions for the 2023/24 campaign, improvements are likely to be made in the summer window, particularly in attacking areas.

Having seen their attempts to lure Mohamed Salah to the Middle East promptly rebuffed last summer, Saudi Pro League clubs could return for him next summer.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have struggled to deliver the goods consistently, and Salah’s potential departure means Liverpool would need a forward to shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Liverpool are famous for making shrewd acquisitions in the transfer market, but the deal to sign Nunez proves they are not afraid to write mega cheques when required.

In their pursuit of a prolific marksman, the Reds could struggle to find many other players with the excellent profile of Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson.

The Irishman has been a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, equalling his tally from the previous campaign, and is a guaranteed future Premier League star.

Ferguson could be the missing ingredient in Liverpool’s bid to become a dominant force, and the oddsmakers on the best Irish betting sites will be keeping a close eye on his development.

A move to Liverpool would make Ferguson an intriguing wagering proposition in the Golden Boot market next season, particularly given the number of chances the team creates.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider