(Video) Conor Bradley says Liverpool teammate is ‘probably the best player in the world at the moment’

Conor Bradley performed exceptionally for Liverpool last night as he deputised for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.

The Northern Ireland international was deservedly named man of the match against Fulham and will now be looking forward to more opportunities in the coming weeks as Alexander-Arnold recovers from a knee injury sustained during the 2-0 defeat of Arsenal at the weekend.

Although goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo earned us a 2-1 victory over Marco Silva’s side after Willian opened the scoring in the first half, you’d have every right to argue that Liverpool missed their No. 66 last night.

Bradley is up against the England international for a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s side but the 20-year-old is aware that the Scouser is a world-class talent – claiming his teammate is ‘probably the best player in the world at the moment’.

Many will find it hard to dispute our No. 84’s comments with Alexander-Arnold shining this season in the inverted full-back role which sees him step into midfield when we’re in possession.

If the Northern Irishman continues to perform how he did last night, however, he could make the right back spot his own and we could see Trent moved into a more traditional midfield role on a permanent basis.

Check Bradley speaking below via @LFCTransferRoom on X: