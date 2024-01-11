‘Official, confirmed’: Fabrizio Romano stamps transfer seal as Liverpool slow on January deal – Rival Watch

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham outfit very much appear to smell blood with their double signing of Radu Dragusin (permanent transfer) and Timo Werner (loan).

Fabrizio Romano shared details of the former Genoa centre-half’s £25.7m move to London on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this evening.

🚨⚪️ Official, confirmed. Radu Dragusin joins Tottenham on €30m deal from Genoa — contract valid for the next 6 years. After crazy transfer saga, Spurs have their new number 6️⃣. pic.twitter.com/Zze1Ez6jxj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2024

Spurs currently find themselves only a point behind former table-toppers Arsenal in the Premier League table after a formidable run of results in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Liverpool…

It’s difficult to quantify what kind of impact a new centre-back signing could make – especially when it’s highly likely any new addition Liverpool do make to the backline won’t be an automatic starter.

Barring any ludicrous downturn of fortune when it comes to injuries, let us put it that way!

Still, we’d be far from opposed to the Reds shoring up our back four with some young legs to shield against a sudden change in circumstances.

There’s still plenty of time for us to get involved in the window, should the right opportunity arise…

