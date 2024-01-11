(Video) Fans will love Gakpo’s tribute to Bradley after brilliant Fulham performance

It was a day to remember for Conor Bradley as he stepped up to the role of filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, doing so with brilliant ease.

At full-time of our victory over Fulham, it wasn’t just Jurgen Klopp who was pleased with the performance of the Northern Irishman.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch brilliant thing Klopp did with Conor Bradley at FT against Fulham

Cody Gakpo wanted to congratulate the former Bolton loanee and as the camera approached to capture this moment, the Dutchman pointed towards his teammate.

It shows how much all of our right-back’s teammates were delighted with his performance too and long may this last!

You can watch the moment between Bradley & Gakpo courtesy of Sky Sports (via @Inkedanduniqueon X):

Goal scorer pointing to Man of the match for me…… Class act lads‼️‼️👌🏼😮‍💨 Well done REDS‼️#codygakpo #conorbradley #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/B2QJ4hR0pT — Sian ﾒ𝟶 (@Inkedandunique) January 10, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman