‘Get down to Specsavers’ – Goldbridge hits the nail on the head with latest Virgil van Dijk comments

Mark Goldbridge may be a Manchester United supporter but his latest comments regarding Virgil van Dijk will please Liverpool fans.

The Dutchman has looked back to his absolute best this term with some exceptional performances but his mistake which allowed Fulham to open the scoring at Anfield last night has resulted in criticism of our No. 4 from some.

It doesn’t take much for pundits to jump on the back of some players nowadays and that’s exactly what talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy did last night as he labelled the Liverpool captain as ‘overrated’.

Taking to X this morning, however, Goldbridge has urged people who are slandering the Netherlands international to ‘get down to Specsavers immediately’.

General football observation warning! Waking up to Van Dijk slander is incredible. He's clearly very close to being back to what he was pre injury and walks in to any Team of the season easily. Get down to specsavers immediately if you don't rate him — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 11, 2024

It may have been a poor header from van Dijk moments before Willian fired Fulham ahead in front of the Kop but he barely put a foot wrong for the remainder of the game and has been one of our most consistent performers all season.

Rival supporters will always find a reason to criticise our players, however, so we’re not really too fussed by what keyboard warriors on social media and clueless pundits have to say.

The 32-year-old is recognised by many as the best defender in the world and rightly so having transformed the Liverpool side since joining from Southampton in January of 2018.

