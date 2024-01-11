(Video) Watch brilliant thing Klopp did with Conor Bradley at FT against Fulham

Conor Bradley has had to step up whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured and help Liverpool, if his performance against Fulham is anything to go by then we’re in safe hands.

You can tell that Jurgen Klopp is also of this opinion, as he made a beeline for the full-back after the full-time whistle blew against Fulham.

A huge hug from the boss was followed by some advice for the Northern Irishman, showing the perfect balance between support and education that he offers.

Let’s hope that the former Bolton loanee can continue to fill the void left by our vice captain and make a real name for himself in our side.

You can watch the clip between Klopp and Bradley via @asim_lfc on X:

