Jurgen Klopp apologises to ‘super important’ Liverpool player for not giving him more game time

Jurgen Klopp has apologised to one of his Liverpool players for not giving him ‘more game time earlier’.

The Reds defeated Fulham 2-1 at Anfield last night but were forced to work hard for the victory after Willian opened the scoring for the visitors inside 20 minutes.

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo netted late on for the Merseysiders to turn the game around and our German tactician sent an apology to the former following the game.

The Scouser was also interviewed after the game and was quoted saying he wants more game time in order to show what he’s made of – comments which Klopp heard moments before he completed his own interview.

“Curtis [Jones] is super, super, super important to us, and he knows that. Coincidentally, I heard his interview, and the only thing to break through was ‘I need more game time’. *laughs* I love that!,” Klopp told BBC (via Liverpool Offside).

“So sorry, Curtis, that I didn’t give you more game time earlier.

“He has made big steps. He looked like the fittest player on the whole pitch. He got a knock, I think a dead leg, he went down, but then a second later, he turned around and scored.

READ MORE: ‘Not possible’ – Jurgen Klopp admits he can’t explain situation surrounding 24-y/o Liverpool man

“A good footballer, very, very good – he always was… but using these skills, he is now for me, for him for everybody, thank god, doing it consistently. That is really cool. He made big steps in defensive things, which gives him a better feeling for the game. Then, all of a sudden, he can show his quality more.

“It is a joy to have the boy around because he has this natural scouse confidence, and it is really cool.”

Jones has now registered four goals and three assists this term (across all competitions) and is becoming a vital part of the side.

The 22-year-old’s ability has never been questioned but it was a case of theEngland U21 international becoming a more consistent performer.

That’s exactly what he has become this term and although there was a huge slice of luck involved in his goal as the ball deflected off Tosin Adarabioyo we were delighted to see his name on the scoresheet again.

With our injury issues in midfield and Wataru Endo’s involvement in the Asia Cup with Japan the next few weeks provide our No. 17 with a brilliant chance for some regular game time – let’s hope he can make the most of it.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider