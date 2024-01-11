‘I don’t want Liverpool to win the league’: Michail Antonio continues vendetta against Reds

Liverpool fans don’t spend a lot of time thinking about Michail Antonio but the same certainly can’t be said about him, if his latest quotes are anything to go by.

Speaking on The Players Channel on BBC Sounds, the West Ham forward said: “I don’t want Liverpool to win the league.

“Because you Liverpool fans are still in my inbox. Get lost! I’m saying it with chest. I don’t want Liverpool to win the league! Come for me! Arsenal get it. Man City, get it. That’s all I have to say about that!”

This isn’t the first time that the 33-year-old has publicly shared a distaste for Jurgen Klopp’s side and it often ends with him being embarrassed with his performances against us.

Some would probably then question why the Jamaican international would continue trying to come for the Reds but it seems that he’s a real glutton for punishment when it comes to this case.

You can understand the frustration of having our supporters reminding him of past embarrassments but one way to ensure it continues, is with quotes like this above.

Of course we’ll all be hoping that when the Premier League trophy is presented in May, it’s going to be placed into the hands of Virgil van Dijk and that we can remind our favourite Hammer of what he’s said.

For now, let’s bank this one and hope that we can laugh in the future once again!

Having said that though, if the attacker is already receiving messages from our supporters then it might be a shame to stop annoying him in the meantime.

