(Video) Liverpool were denied a blatant penalty against Fulham last night; no VAR to intervene

Liverpool may have came from behind to defeat Fulham 2-1 at Anfield last night but the Reds can still feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty while they were still 1-0 down.

A free kick was sent into the box by Alexis Mac Allister and the ball quite clearly struck Antonee Robinson on the hand before the ball was diverted away from danger by Joao Palhinha.

The USA international did attempt to head the ball but the matter of the fact is that the ball quite clearly struck him on the arm and it was heading into a dangerous area if it didn’t.

READ MORE: Ruddock says LFC man is ‘one of the best in the world’ but says he wants ‘to give him a kick up the backside’

VAR was not in use at Anfield last night (due to Championship side Middlesborough’s involvement in the competition), and referee David Coote was quick to wave away any appeals from Liverpool players.

It would’ve been interesting to see what decision would’ve been made had VAR been in use.

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo managed to net three minutes apart to turn the game around following Willian’s opener, however, so the questionable decision to not award a spot kick didn’t end up costing us in the first leg.

Check the incident below via @LFCTransferRoom on X:

still not sure what happened here… How was this not a penalty. pic.twitter.com/dhX0kwkQqW — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 11, 2024

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider