(Video) Sit down: Alexis Mac Allister sent Joao Palhinha absolutely flying with superb tackle last night

Holding midfield may not be Alexis Mac Allister’s preferred position but we witnessed the Argentine’s brilliant tackling ability last night as he sent Joao Palhinha absolutely flying in the first half.

The Fulham man was looking to lead a counter attack as he drove towards the Liverpool half.

Our No. 10 was not willing to let the Portugal international get away easily, however, and after initially showing superb strength to keep pace with the former Sporting Lisbon man Mac Allister then completed a superbly timed tackle to regain possession and set the Reds on the attack.

Ideally we’d like to see the World Cup winner in a more advanced role in the middle of the park but we can see why Jurgen Klopp is deploying him in the deep-lying role.

Injuries and Wataru Endo’s involvement at the Asia Cup of course means our German tactician has very limited options in the holding role but the former Brighton man is doing a great job at the moment even if he can still kick on further in a red shirt.

Watch his brilliant tackle below via @Hmz290 on X:

