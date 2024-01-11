(Video) Neville picks John Stones as RB ahead of Trent in TOTY; Carragher was baffled

When it comes to January we normally see our fair share of strange teams of the year created and Gary Neville has perhaps made one of the most baffling decisions in his.

Both the former Manchester United defender and Jamie Carragher were tasked with selecting a team together and agreeing upon it.

The Scouser selected the obvious choice of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back but his Sky Sports counterpart instead wanted to include John Stones in the position.

It was rightfully laughed off by our former defender who reminded his colleague that Manchester City had only deployed the defender in this position four times in 2023!

You can watch the Alexander-Arnold vs. Stones debate between Neville and Carragher (from 2:42) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

