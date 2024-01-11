Paul Joyce confirms ‘interest’ as potential January move edges closer for Liverpool – report

Liverpool fans will be eagerly refreshing their X timelines in order to get the latest transfer news and when it’s Paul Joyce that delivers it, everyone listens.

Taking to his X account, the reporter for The Times said: ‘Wigan Athletic interested in signing Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan.’

Given the injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t want to let any left-back leave if he wasn’t happy with the other options available.

We’ve seen Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon handed opportunities to cover this role already this season and now that Owen Beck has returned from loan, we have even more strength in depth.

It seems that the youngster whose loan at Dundee was ended early, will now be the preferred option and so the chance to let another of the academy graduates go and get senior football elsewhere – could be beneficial.

Wigan Athletic could be a good home for the 19-year-old defender and a good barometer of how close he is to our first-team.

After watching Conor Bradley excel in the same division last season, then this should be viewed as a real chance for the Prestonian to go and improve his own stock.

Although we all want our senior options back asap, healthy competition among the youngsters is never a bad thing too.

You can view Joyce’e Chambers update via his X account:

Wigan Athletic interested in signing Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 11, 2024

