(Video) Pundit questions pace of Liverpool attacker after Fulham performance that lacked ‘dynamism’

Liverpool fans will be happy that we’ve managed to get a victory in the first leg of our semi-final with Fulham but not every player’s performance captured the imagination.

Speaking on ESPN, Nedum Onuoha said: “Obviously Gakpo did his part but looking at it in the first-half, I thought Nunez was someone that did need to come on. I think they needed some more dynamism.

“You see Harvey Elliott playing off the right, I think he’s a good player but you kind of wanted people that could maybe stretch the game all across that frontline, put Fulham under pressure, try and hit them in transitions.

READ MORE: (Video) Fans will love Gakpo’s tribute to Bradley after brilliant Fulham performance

“As the game wore on you could see the Fulham players were getting just that little bit more tired.”

It seems clear that the former Manchester City defender doesn’t think that Harvey Elliott had enough pace to test the defence of Marco Silva.

Playing on the wing isn’t all about being quick but given the job of replacing the electric Mo Salah, it was always going to be a near impossible task for our No.19.

You can view Onuoha’s comments on Elliott (from 3:16) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman