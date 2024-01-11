Jamie Redknapp names the Liverpool player who ‘made such a difference’ against Fulham

Jamie Redknapp was impressed by the impact Darwin Nunez made from the bench last night as the Uruguayan’s introduction resulted in Liverpool coming from behind to defeat Fulham 2-1 at Anfield.

The result means that the Reds will now take a lead to Craven Cottage for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final in a fortnight.

A first half strike from Willian had the visitors ahead inside 20 minutes and Marco Silva’s side defended resolutely to go in at the break ahead.

Just 11 minutes into the second half, however, Nunez was introduced alongside Cody Gakpo and the pair made a brilliant impact with the former registering two assists and the latter netting the winner in front of the Kop.

“Darwin Nunez made such a difference for Liverpool. He came on and gave the Fulham centre-backs so many problems,” Redknapp told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Boot Room).

Our No. 9 may have been dropped to the bench but his impact when he entered the pitch was immense.

The Fulham defenders simply couldn’t handle his pace, strength and brilliant movement in behind and he was extremely unfortunate to not get himself on the scoresheet.

Bernd Leno pulled off some brilliant saves to prevent the former Benfica man from netting but Nunez can be pleased with his performances as he set up both goals.

Having quality to bring on from the bench is imperative if we’re going to continue to challenge on all four fronts this term and we’re delighted for the forward who continues to divide opinion amongst the Liverpool fanbase.

