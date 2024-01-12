(Video) Musician conjures up super-catchy Szoboszlai chant to add to Liverpool fans’ collection

Dominik Szoboszlai has yet another chant added to his back catalogue since joining Liverpool – and the newest one may just be the best yet!

Six months on from his £60m move from RB Leipzig, the midfielder has already been serenaded to the tune of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles, Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ and the Don McLean classic ‘American Pie‘.

In a clip uploaded to X by Taggy’s Bar, musician Andy Hodgson has conjured up another hugely catchy song in celebration of the Hungary captain, sung to the tune of ‘This is the Life’ by Amy Macdonald.

Don’t be surprised if this one really takes off among Liverpool fans – it’s an absolute belter! Judge it for yourself below.

You can view Andy’s chant for Szoboszlai below, as shared to X (formerly Twitter) by @AnythingLFC_: