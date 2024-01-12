‘No longer in training’: 21-y/o ‘big talent’ closes in on Liverpool decision this January – La Voix du Nord

It’s fair to say that Liverpool will need to take a long, hard look at their loan agreements at the next available opportunity with Billy Koumentio the latest loanee set to return to Anfield.

The 21-year-old, whom Jurgen Klopp once described as a ‘big talent’ (Mirror) is reportedly no longer taking part in team training with Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque.

French outlet La Voix du Nord dropped the claim in question, noting that the Academy prospect would not complete his loan.

How did Koumetio fare?

Not very well, if French media is to be believed.

The report cited claims Koumetio ‘disappointed’ in France and failed to show the ‘defensive authority hoped for’.

Dunkerque themselves, however, have yet to make clear their plans for the player, though it certainly appears he’ll join Fabio Carvalho in having an unfruitful loan spell cut short.

Is it just us, or does it seem like a worrying number of our loans haven’t worked out as well as one might have hoped?

