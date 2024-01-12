‘Fantastic addition’: Club sporting director confirms transfer with Liverpool is now complete

Liverpool have officially completed the loan transfer of Luke Chambers to Wigan Athletic.

The Latics’ sporting director, Gregor Rioch, confirmed the switch this morning in a statement on the club’s website.

“We are very excited to sign a player of Luke’s calibre and quality, and I’d like to personally thank Liverpool FC for their support in enabling us to bring Luke to our Football Club,” the senior executive told wiganathletic.com. “He will be a fantastic addition for us and I am looking forward to watching his progression in the coming months.”

The 19-year-old joins the likes of Tyler Morton (Hull City), Fabio Carvalho Hull City) and Calvin Ramsay (Preston North End) in securing loan moves to England’s lower tiers.

READ MORE: Christian Falk: Liverpool situation ‘really open’ ahead of crunch talks; could have major impact on summer window

READ MORE: Liverpool deal simply not on the table as Klopp considers Robertson & Tsimikas problem – report

Any incomings for Liverpool?

As ever with the Reds, an incoming will be highly dependent on opportunity.

We know both the forward line and backline could do with a little bit of TLC if possible, particularly with injuries to Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas highlighting how fragile things have become.

Likewise, the absence of Mo Salah – currently participating in the AFCON – could lend us a unique opportunity to consider a future without the Egyptian international.

It’s hopefully an eventuality we won’t have to come across this summer, though one well worth planning around.

Only time will tell.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 20 Review 🤩: Kevin De Bruyne vs Michael Olise? Don’t sell Salah, Estupinan vs Trent? The WILDCARD pick managers must consider