Club legend would love to see Liverpool win the race for ‘complete’ £45m wiz they scouted lately

One Sporting Lisbon legend would rather see the club’s prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres sign for Liverpool than another Premier League suitor.

The Reds and Newcastle both sent scouts to the Estadio Jose Alvalade last weekend to watch the Sweden international provide a hat-trick of assists in a 5-1 thrashing of Estoril, with the 25-year-old boasting a €52m (£45m) release clause at the Primeira Liga leaders (HITC).

Manuel Fernandes, an icon of Sporting who sits second in their all-time scoring list, spoke to A Bola about the former Brighton attacker, who he dubbed a ‘complete’ player.

The 72-year-old said of Gyokeres: “I honestly hope he doesn’t leave Sporting, at least before the end of the season. I think it’s difficult for any club to beat the clause in this winter market. If you have to leave, let it be to a big club, like Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

“For example, Liverpool have players there who are not half as good as Gyokeres. I see him, for example, at the level of Bayern Munich, but for now, let him stay. It is clear that he feels good at Sporting. He is a very serious and focused player.”

It’s no wonder the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle are watching Gyokeres with such intent, with the Swedish marksman hitting 20 goals in 23 appearances for Sporting so far this season (Transfermarkt).

Even if he didn’t find the net when the Reds watched him against Estoril, he still impressed with three assists, seven successful duels and six key passes (Sofascore), proving a real handful for the visitors to contain.

It speaks to our reputation as a club that an impartial observer in Fernandes would rather see the 25-year-old move to Anfield than St James’ Park, even if the Sporting legend is being harsh on our current squad with his remark that some LFC players aren’t ‘half as good’ as the Swede.

Gyokeres is already accustomed to the rigours of the English game from his time with Brighton, Swansea and Coventry, so he probably wouldn’t require any great bedding-in period if he were to join Liverpool this year.

Even with Mo Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Reds probably won’t splash out on a forward in the January transfer window. However, if the Sweden striker were to keep scoring at his current rate, he’ll become increasingly impossible to ignore.

Let’s see if, further down the line, Anfield chiefs grant Fernandes his wish of making Merseyside the 25-year-old’s future home.

