Liverpool confirm fresh January transfer window deal for 19-year-old defender

Liverpool have been rather active in the loans department it has to be said, with Luke Chambers the latest to make way this January.

The 19-year-old left-back is now understood to have completed a loan switch to Wigan Athletic, as was reported on the club’s official X account.

Luke Chambers has completed a loan move to Wigan Athletic for the remainder of 2023-24 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2024

The teenager departs following Owen Beck’s (21) recall from Dundee in the Scottish Premiership to reinforce a position ravaged by injuries.

High hopes for Luke Chambers

Barring the likes of Tyler Morton and our former Scottish top-flight loan star, our loan exits have been a little hit-and-miss.

Fabio Carvalho, for instance, has most certainly suffered from his switch to RB Leipzig, earning only 360 minutes from 15 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24.

We can only hope that his switch to Hull City will prove far more valuable for his development than the Bundesliga.

Likewise, we’ll be keeping an eye on Chambers and hoping that Shaun Maloney’s side will take good care of a player with plenty of potential.

