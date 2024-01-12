Liverpool deal simply not on the table as Klopp considers Robertson & Tsimikas problem – report

Liverpool will not sanction the release of Owen Beck on loan, or otherwise, with options currently limited in the left-back role.

Football Insider shared the update in question following an unsuccessful loan bid from Scottish outfit Rangers.

Both Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) and Andy Robertson (shoulder) remain sidelined with injury, leaving the former loanee, Luke Chambers and Joe Gomez as the club’s remaining options.

Just get through January Reds

It has to be said that we’re rather fortunate these injuries will cover a month of football that was comparatively less challenging to the last.

If we can pull through to February relatively unscathed, which will still be a challenge with a partly decimated backline and key injuries/absences elsewhere, we’ll be in a particularly strong position.

Expect to see Trent Alexander-Arnold back in action by the end of the month and then hopefully both senior left-backs at the start of the next.

Just imagine what we could achieve with a squad in better overall health!

