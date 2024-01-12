Liverpool told how much Bruno Guimaraes will cost them this summer amid Barcelona discount

Bruno Guimaraes may be up for a discount to a select few clubs, but Liverpool have been told they’ll have to pay up in full when it comes to the midfielder’s £100m release clause.

The ever-reliable Jacque Talbot reported for Football Transfers that the Brazilian will be allowed to leave St James’ Park in the summer for a lower fee should offers specifically come from Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Told Newcastle are open to letting Bruno Guimaraes leave in the summer for less than the £100m release clause if Barcelona or Real Madrid make an offer. Club will not entertain offers from Liverpool, PSG, and Chelsea, however.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, Chelsea and PSG, however, will have to cough up every penny should they wish to try and land the player’s signature.

Is Guimaraes worth £100m to Liverpool?

Let’s start answering this question by quickly recapping on what we’re supposedly looking for from a long-term No.6 – great on and against the ball, can progress play and is effective on the half-turn.

Erm… sort of.

FBref have Alexis Mac Allister down as the eight most similar statistical profile to Guimaraes.

The Newcastle man is as creative as his Liverpool counterpart (85th percentile for shot-creating actions) plays a greater degree of progressive passes (89th percentile), can take on a man when necessary (92nd percentile) and has lost less of his challenges per 90 (1.24) compared to our Argentine playmaker (2.13) this term.

A somewhat poor pass completion rate (59th percentile compared to Macca’s 70th percentile ranking) would surely be a point of concern, however, for a side embracing possession-based football.

That’s perhaps overly critical of the 26-year-old, though we’re simply not sure that he’s £100m worth of difference to our World Cup-winning ace.

