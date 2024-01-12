(Video) Club’s media team post brilliant announcement to confirm Liverpool player’s January move

Most transfers made by football clubs nowadays are accompanied by carefully curated announcement videos, many of which draw upon references from pop culture, and Luke Chambers’ loan move from Liverpool to Wigan Athletic is no exception.

On Friday morning, the League One club confirmed the temporary acquisition of the 19-year-old for the remainder of the season, unveiling the news with a brilliant film reference.

Drawing upon the left-back’s surname, the Latics’ social media team posted a video containing a scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in which the title character is seeking information about the location comprising the final three words of the movie title.

Upon Gryffindor’s most famous student being told ‘I can show you’, it cuts to clips of Chambers penning his loan deal with Wigan, along with some of the teenager’s on-pitch highlights.

Ingenious by the League One club’s social media crew, and hopefully the defender can produce a few moments of magic at the DW Stadium, if you pardon the pun!

You can view the Chambers announcement video below, via @LaticsOfficial on X (formerly Twitter):