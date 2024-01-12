£50k-p/w Liverpool target responds to Instagram comment begging him to sign for the Reds

One reported Liverpool transfer target left an intriguing reaction to one comment on his most recent Instagram post.

Over the festive period, the Reds reportedly made contact with Fulham regarding a possible January move for Antonee Robinson to help ease their injury crisis at left-back amid the injury absences of Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson (90min).

Those links have cooled slightly since the start of January, although the USA international sprung back into the Merseyside consciousness when playing against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Cottagers’ 2-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The 26-year-old posted photos from the match to his Instagram profile along with the caption ‘All to play for at the cottage’, with Marco Silva’s team keeping the tie alive for the second leg at Craven Cottage later this month.

One user named jayedwards33 replied to Robinson’s post with the plea of ‘Plz come to Liverpool’, with the Fulham defender initially liking the comment (as captured in a screenshot posted to X by @JoshLFC1909, an action the £50,000-per-week American (Capology) has since undone.

It was probably nothing more than a throwaway tap of the phone by the Reds-linked left-back, but in the midst of a transfer window in this era, it’ll inevitably spark plenty of discourse about it being a potential hint of desire on his part to move to Anfield.

Whether or not that actually comes to fruition ought to become clearer as the month progresses, with the semi-final second leg offering another ideal opportunity to maybe put himself in the shop window going into the final week of January.

You can view Robinson’s post below, via antonee_jedi on Instagram: