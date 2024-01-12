Higher xG than Salah: Sancho just gave Liverpool opportunity to land one of Europe’s best forwards

Donyell Malen could be back on the cards for Liverpool as a potential transfer following Jadon Sancho’s loan return to Borussia Dortmund.

BVB would reportedly be more than open to the prospect of selling the Dutchman in January should an offer come from the Premier League, according to Christian Falk.

“Sancho’s arrival would put a lot of pressure on Donyell Malen,” the BILD reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“He could be sold immediately. There was an idea of a swap deal with Manchester United for Sancho – they didn’t go for it.

“But if there is an offer coming from the Premier League for Malen, Dortmund will be open to talks.”

The 25-year-old have been previously linked with an Anfield switch, with commentators suggesting the former PSV star could fill Mo Salah’s boots in the long-term.

Malen could be devastating

In the right circumstances, the Dortmund attacker could be a frightening prospect for one of Europe’s top sides.

Don’t let the low tally of six goals this season (in all competitions) fool you; Malen’s numbers suggest he could (and probably should) be bagging a lot more.

FBref currently have the right-sided winger down as having a superior non-penalty xG rating (99th percentile) than Mo Salah (98th percentile).

Don’t get us wrong, the versatile attacker has quite a way to go to match our Egyptian King’s ludicrous rate of a goal or assist every 75.47 minutes.

But surely our coaching team would have some amount of faith in themselves to transform Malen into a devastating force?

