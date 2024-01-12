The £3.2m reason why Liverpool might hope EPL rivals clinch move for recent award winner

Liverpool could stand to gain from one of their Premier League rivals clinching a potential £40m move for a red-hot attacker, according to reports.

As per The Telegraph, Newcastle have submitted an enquiry to Bournemouth for former Reds striker Dominic Solanke, for whom West Ham had an offer of the aforementioned amount rejected last summer (The Mirror).

This Is Anfield noted that the 27-year-old’s contract includes a 20% sell-on clause, which entitles the Merseyside club to a fifth of any profit made on his subsequent sale.

If the Cherries were to sell the England international to Eddie Howe’s side for £40m, Liverpool would duly be entitled to £3.2m of the £16m surplus that the south coast outfit would generate, so they may privately be hoping that the Magpies can snap him up for that figure.

Solanke’s stock has never been higher, having won the Premier League Player of the Month award for December, during which he scored six of his dozen goals in the top flight so far this term, including a hat-trick away to Nottingham Forest (Transfermarkt).

However, if Liverpool chiefs are rubbing their hands together in giddy anticipation over a seven-figure windfall from a potential move to Newcastle this month, they could be in for disappointment.

Howe has openly stated that Financial Fair Play restrictions have prevented the Magpies from dipping into the January market and will preclude them from snapping up the Bournemouth hotshot, despite the 46-year-old straight-up admitting that he’d love to bring in the striker from his former club (Sky Sports).

We can probably forget about a top-up to the Anfield coffers this month from Solanke being sold, but if he continues his stunning form for the Cherries throughout the rest of the season and then gets a big-money move, both his current club and his previous one could be in line for a significant payday come the summer.

