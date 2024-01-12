£70k-p/w Liverpool brute could help Reds to beat Man Utd to signing of ‘ambitious’ 24y/o – report

According to reports from France, Liverpool could have a trump card at Anfield which may help them to swing the balance of power in a transfer race with Manchester United.

Nice-Matin reported (via Paisley Gates) that Jurgen Klopp’s side hold an ‘advantage’ over their Old Trafford rivals in the mutual pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo, who’s valued at €60m (£51.6m) by Nice.

The Merseyside club is cited as a ‘very attractive’ destination for the centre-back, while the LFC manager is perceived as an ’emblematic and well-established’ coach.

The report also states that the 24-year-old is ‘very close’ to Ibrahima Konate, a fellow Parisian with whom he’s become good friends during their time together with the French national team.

However, it’s claimed that Todibo’s thriving performances at the Ligue 1 high-fliers may see him stay put until at least the summer, with his chances of appearing at Euro 2024 set to be enhanced by his current form.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in United could see them forge a working relationship with Nice, a club that he owns, although Liverpool will be hoping that Todibo’s friendship with the £70,000-per-week Konate (Capology) might swing a potential transfer in our favour.

The former Barcelona defender has stood out as an uncompromising centre-back who’s also very comfortable in possession, as illustrated by statistics from FBref.

The 24-year-old ranks among the top 10% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for tackles per game over the past year (2.25), the top 16% for interceptions (1.6), the top 7% for successful take-ons (0.65) and the top 15% for pass completion (89.8%) and progressive passes per 90 minutes (4.9).

Todibo was described as a ‘very ambitious‘ player by his former Nice teammate Aaron Ramsey; and given his age and his relationship with Konate, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool might view him as an ideal long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who turns 33 this year.

James Pearce has suggested that the ‘noises’ coming out of Anfield don’t hint that big-money January business is imminent, although the interest of United – and involvement of Ratcliffe – might just spark an above-average degree of urgency from Merseyside chiefs if they’re to land the France international this year.

