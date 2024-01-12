(Video) What happened to Klopp & Nunez immediately after Fulham win is telling

Darwin Nunez doesn’t do this, Darwin Nunez doesn’t do that… bore off, really. Jurgen Klopp absolutely adores him and so should we.

The German tactician showcased his support for the controversial Uruguayan attacker with a heartfelt long embrace after his stunning 34-minute cameo against Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

The former Penarol striker was a difference-maker for the hosts, supplying two assists as the Reds overcame going a goal down in the first-half with a second-half double of goals.

Keep the faith, Reds. Keep the faith.

