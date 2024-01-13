(Video) Cody Pennington’s breathtaking goal for Liverpool U18s oozed Cambiasso 2006 vibes

Cody Pennington’s goal in Liverpool under-18’s victory over their Stoke City counterparts on Saturday was, to put it mildly, a thing of beauty.

The 17-year-old capped a sumptuous team move with a fantastic curled finish into the top corner of Ben Houston’s net to restore the Reds’ lead in their eventual 3-1 win at the Kirkby Academy.

The passage of play began all the way back in the other penalty area when Kornel Misciur passed the ball to Wellity Lucky, with LFC playing their way out of defence with brilliant one-touch football to beat the Potters’ high press.

A few passes later, the sequence made its way to Kieran Morrison on the right flank, and after a deft dummy from Joshua Sonni-Lambie, the ball rolled for Pennington to cap a breathtaking multi-pass move.

It was one which had echoes of Esteban Cambiasso’s famous goal for Argentina against Serbia & Montenegro at the 2006 World Cup, when he put the finishing touch to a memorable 24-pass chain.

If Pennington goes on to enjoy a career anywhere near as illustrious as the ex-Inter Milan midfielder’s, the talented Liverpool youngster will have done very well for himself.

You can view the Reds’ wonder goal below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):