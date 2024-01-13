(Video) Sven-Goran Eriksson makes poignant Liverpool admission after terminal cancer diagnosis

The world of football was plunged into shock in recent days with the news that Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and has a year to live at ‘best’.

The 75-year-old enjoyed a distinguished career in football management spanning more than 40 years, taking charge of England, Mexico, Manchester City, Benfica, Lazio and Roma, among numerous other posts. However, he’s admitted that he’d have loved a crack at managing Liverpool, the club that he supports.

In a poignant admission to Niall Patterson on Sky News on Friday, the Swedish native said: “My father is still alive and he’s still a Liverpool supporter. I’m a Liverpool supporter as well. I’ve always been. I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool, and that will not happen, but I’m still a Liverpool fan.”

We were all saddened to hear the news of Eriksson’s terminal cancer diagnosis this week, and we hope that he can find the strength to continue battling against this horrible disease for as long as possible.

It would be most heartwarming if Liverpool were to afford him the opportunity to take charge of the Reds’ legends team when they face Ajax in the annual charity match in March (if he’s well enough to do so at that time), giving him the chance to live out his dream while he’s still with us.

You can view Eriksson’s comments below, via @SkyNews on X (formerly Twitter):