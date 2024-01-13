Jordan Henderson may have already found himself surprise new club and it’s not Bayern Munich

Rumours have been aplenty with regard to what the future holds in store for former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The England international is understood to be displeased with life in the Middle East and could now link up with Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus.

This update comes courtesy of Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), following prior reports linking the 33-year-old with a switch to Bayern Munich – a possibility that has since been reliably refuted.

Who saw that coming?

Honest to goodness, Hendo… we could have all told you how things would likely pan out in Saudi Arabia.

Given how well the current crop of midfielders the club has signed are performing and the potential on show, our old skipper has probably done us all a favour.

Still, his exit leaves something of a bitter taste in many a mouth and not just simply because he denied fans (and himself) a proper farewell.

What of the LGBT community, with whom many once thought he had genuinely allied himself?

How cheap does that allegiance seem now should he cut ties with the Middle East so soon after abandoning his principles to chase the wealth of the Saudi Pro League?

