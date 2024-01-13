‘Massive case’: Pennant says £40m Liverpool player isn’t starting nearly enough games

Jermaine Pennant has called for Liverpool to start favouring Diogo Jota over Darwin Nunez in the starting lineup.

The Portuguese international (signed for £40m) has largely been limited to bench starts since his return from injury.

“Diogo Jota has got a massive case to be starting,” the ex-Red told the Liverpool Echo.

“If you’re Diogo and you’re not starting, you’re disappointed. Every time you see Diogo on the pitch, he somehow scores. He is always involved.

“If you want one man in front of goal with a chance, you want Diogo Jota. I think I would start Jota ahead of Nunez based on the number of goals he can score. I would go Diaz, Jota and Salah as my main front three.”

The former Wolves forward’s edge has far from disappeared following his injury-enforced hiatus, with the striker registering four goal contributions in as many games since featuring against Burnley.

Bit harsh on Darwin Nunez

It’s not all about goals, you know.

Yes, of course, we do want to see our potential record signing (should the conditions of add-ons be met) find the net on a more regular basis.

Though, a total of 18 goal contributions in 30 games (a goal or assist every 92.61 minutes) is far from appalling.

To put things into perspective, Jota’s current rate isn’t too far ahead at one goal contribution every 89.91 minutes.

The goals will come from our resident chaos merchant, but in the meantime, it matters that he’s still impacting a game even if only by supplying assists.

