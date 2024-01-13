(Video) Man City stalwart pays Liverpool big compliment in Premier League title race assessment

One of Manchester City’s most prominent players has paid Liverpool a big compliment in his assessment of potential challengers for the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the division in five of the past six seasons, with only the Reds in 2019/20 breaking that monopoly, although we’re currently on course to do so again, carrying a three-point lead just beyond the midway point of the campaign.

Rodri was speaking to City’s official YouTube channel when he gave his two cents on the other teams vying to wrestle the trophy away from the Etihad Stadium, singling out Jurgen Klopp’s side for probably the highest praise of the lot.

The Spaniard declared: “If you ask me, our real contenders are Liverpool because they have the experience of winning in the last years.”

As the only team to stop City from winning the title since 2017, Liverpool have proven more capable than anyone of thwarting Guardiola’s side.

The Reds are well placed to go toe-to-toe with their Manchester rivals once again this season, although they’ll be wary of the Sky Blues’ remarkable ability to put together extended winning sequences at this juncture of the campaign.

Just take it one game at a time, LFC, and hopefully land a direct blow on City when they come to Anfield in March!

You can view Rodri’s verdict on City’s title challengers below (from 2:36), via Man City on YouTube: