‘Long term deal signed’: Fabrizio Romano drops transfer news update Liverpool fans will find intriguing

There was a time when Liverpool could have used Valentin Barco, though the once Anfield-linked left-back appears now destined to join Brighton this January.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Argentine defender has signed a long-term deal with the Seagulls.

🚨🔵 Understand Valentín Barco’s long term deal at Brighton has been signed with following details: ◉ Contract valid until June 2028. ◉ Club option to extend until June 2029. Official statement expected soon as #BHAFC already paid $10m release clause to Boca Juniors. pic.twitter.com/CvHynTVSCx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2024

The promising 19-year-old had been tipped to be a potential signing for one of Manchester City and Liverpool also (GOAL), though appears to have (quite rightly) prioritised an opportunity for regular game time on the south coast.

Liverpool trusting in their available talents?

It’s worth pointing out that it’s highly unusual for both senior left-backs to be sidelined with injury at the same time (and both with shoulder issues).

That said, we’re hardly without reserves we can draw upon if needed. Joe Gomez has excelled on the left, whilst we’re still capable of calling upon the talents of Owen Beck (21) should our depth be tested further.

Oh, and let’s not forget Luke Chambers (19), recently sent on loan to Wigan Athletic, who is expected to have a very bright future at the club.

Perhaps adding Barco to the ranks would have merely seemed a little overkill – never mind about the potentially limited opportunity for minutes!

