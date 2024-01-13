‘He’s an amazing person’ – Van Dijk says one man in particular swayed him to join Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has paid a glowing tribute to one ‘amazing’ person whose presence at Anfield was a significant factor in him signing for Liverpool six years ago.

The Dutchman has proven to be worth every bit of the £75m that the Reds paid to Southampton, turning a previously brittle defence into a formidable one and going on to now become club captain.

In an interview with France Football, the 32-year-old lauded Jurgen Klopp for forming an instant ‘connection’ with him upon joining LFC, describing the German as a ‘perfect’ fit for the Merseyside giants.

Van Dijk said of his manager: “I have an excellent relationship with the gaffer, on and off the pitch. I’m very close to him. From the first day and our first conversation, I felt a real connection. He is one of the reasons I wanted to join Liverpool. I’ll always be grateful for everything he has done for my career.”

The Netherlands captain continued: “He has many qualities. He’s an amazing person in an amazing club, a perfect match. Himself, the values of the club, the fans – everything is combined for it to work. I’m extraordinarily lucky to be able to experience all this.”

Few managers in Liverpool’s history have ‘got’ the values of the club quite like Klopp, who endeared himself to the fan base from the very moment he first walked through the door at Anfield in October 2015.

When you see how relentlessly the Reds have pressed during his reign on Merseyside, it’s evident that the 56-year-old has put his trust in players who repay that faith with an incredible desire and will to win.

It’s also striking how many of the German’s signings have proven to be instant successes, with Van Dijk one of the standout examples, and much of that probably owes to the boss doing his due diligence beforehand so that they have his trust ever before any transfer goes through.

The harmony between captain and manager encapsulates the tremendous spirit that Klopp has inspired throughout his time at the club.

