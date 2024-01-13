(Video) Must-watch: What Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton did last night is jaw-dropping

Fabio Carvalho may have been having a disappointing loan spell in Germany but Tyler Morton is thriving in the Championship.

The pair were reunited once more following the former’s move to Hull City on another loan for the second-half of the campaign.

Thankfully, he could witness close up just how central a figure the holding midfielder has become in this Tigers side.

Morton took advantage of the space afforded to him outside the Norwich City box to crack a stunning long-range effort into the back of the net.

It takes the Englishman to six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) in 22 appearances this season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: